Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SFL (SFL)

12/7/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

12/1/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

11/29/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

11/24/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

11/23/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

11/16/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

11/11/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/9/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

NYSE:SFL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 653,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,257. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.90.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SFL in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SFL in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SFL in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SFL in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

