Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.96. Approximately 14,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 697,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $272,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $432,220 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

