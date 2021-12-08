Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 46,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 131,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The stock has a market cap of C$57.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.55.

Red Pine Exploration Company Profile (CVE:RPX)

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that consists of 34 unpatented and mining claims and 164 patented and leased mining claims covering an area of 5,582 contiguous hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario.

