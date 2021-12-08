RedBall Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RBAC)

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 42,657 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 810% compared to the typical volume of 4,687 call options.

NYSE RBAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,332. RedBall Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBAC. Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 404,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

