Redd Trading Up 14.2% Over Last Week (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,187.64 or 0.99269369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00049349 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00033089 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.26 or 0.00855001 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

