ReddCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $60.50 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $60.50 million and $162,684.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,328.37 or 0.98932674 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00050081 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.20 or 0.00291316 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.35 or 0.00446904 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.07 or 0.00190809 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009663 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000938 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

