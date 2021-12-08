RedFOX Labs Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $225.22 million and $7.47 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.27 or 0.00353140 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00151097 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00092154 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.