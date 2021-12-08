Redmond Asset Management LLC Acquires 37,105 Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,105 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSSE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 594,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 584,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $6,230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 251.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,588,000. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

NASDAQ:CSSE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,244. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

