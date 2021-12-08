Refinable (FINE) Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $11.89 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,344.14 or 0.08747371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00081203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,810.56 or 1.00298628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002836 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars.

