Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.28.
Shares of REGN stock traded up $18.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $653.90. The stock had a trading volume of 28,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,499. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.71.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.13, for a total transaction of $639,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total transaction of $7,873,493.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,179 shares of company stock worth $30,041,297. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,396,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
