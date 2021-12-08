Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.28.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $18.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $653.90. The stock had a trading volume of 28,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,499. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 63.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.13, for a total transaction of $639,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total transaction of $7,873,493.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,179 shares of company stock worth $30,041,297. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,396,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

