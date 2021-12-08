Regent Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.3% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $605,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 38.8% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,974,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.1% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,207,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,523.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,425.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,422.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

