REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.25.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.
RGNX opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.
In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,699. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
