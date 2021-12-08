REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

RGNX opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,699. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

