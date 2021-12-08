Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 414,775 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after buying an additional 874,226 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,272,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 168,933 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,918,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

NYSE:RF opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

