Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.95. 267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 109,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.95 million, a PE ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,904 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

