ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. ReneSola had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

ReneSola stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 2.42. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $35.77.

Get ReneSola alerts:

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 6,000 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ReneSola by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ReneSola by 262.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 226,856 shares in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOL shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.