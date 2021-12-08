Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,453 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.8% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

RCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

