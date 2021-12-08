REPO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.90 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. REPO has a total market cap of $14.11 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, REPO has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00059110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,401.13 or 0.08720004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00062383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00082067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,900.47 or 1.00849554 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002818 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.