Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Downgraded by Hovde Group

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Republic Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 95.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 81.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 165.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

