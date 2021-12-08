Request Price Reaches $0.52 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Request has a total market capitalization of $515.40 million and approximately $70.80 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. One Request coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00044628 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.63 or 0.00220540 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,116 coins. The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.