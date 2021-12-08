Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December, 8th (AMPL, APLS, ARGX, ARNA, ASND, BGRY, BIGC, CABA, GLBE, HZNP)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, December 8th:

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL). They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE). They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS). They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR). They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS). They issued an underperform rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

