Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 8th (AWK, AZO, BASE, BLDR, CNM, ED, EMN, GPN, HQY, NBIX)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, December 8th:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $174.00 to $187.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

had its target price increased by Raymond James from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $41.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $98.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $92.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $40.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $37.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $33.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $84.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $119.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $138.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $129.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.50 to $5.70. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $38.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $42.00 to $43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $43.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $40.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $69.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.70 to $7.65. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $183.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

