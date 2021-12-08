Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 8th (AWK, AZO, BASE, BLDR, CNM, ED, EMN, GPN, HQY, NBIX)

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, December 8th:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $174.00 to $187.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $41.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $98.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $92.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $40.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $37.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $33.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $84.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $119.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $138.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $129.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.50 to $5.70. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $38.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $42.00 to $43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $43.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $40.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $69.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.70 to $7.65. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $183.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.