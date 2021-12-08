Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Micron Technology (MU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU):

12/6/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $80.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Micron is witnessing growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G (fifth-generation) cellular network adoptions. Rising mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are growth drivers as well. Moreover, Shares of Micron have underperformed the S&P 500 over the past year. Nonetheless, Micron near-term prospect looks gloomy as the company expects that bit shipments memory chips are set to decline in first-quarter fiscal 2022 as personal computer manufacturers are adjusting their memory and storage purchases due to the shortage of other components to complete PC assembling. Moreover, the memory chip maker is witnessing supply constraints for certain IC components, which is expected to somewhat negatively impact bit shipments in the near term.”

11/23/2021 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

11/22/2021 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Micron Technology is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

10/15/2021 – Micron Technology is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $104.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,899,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,558,432. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Micron Technology Inc alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.