Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LVLU. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lulus Fashion Lounge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

