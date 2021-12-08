Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 8th (AFX, AGR, AIP, BATS, BKG, BLND, CAPC, CAPD, CEY, CLI)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, December 8th:

Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,000 ($26.52) to GBX 2,315 ($30.70). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assura (LON:AGR) had its target price cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 77 ($1.02) to GBX 70 ($0.93). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 4,000 ($53.04) price target on the stock.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 4,450 ($59.01) price target on the stock.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 4,950 ($65.64) target price on the stock.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 585 ($7.76) to GBX 630 ($8.35). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 198 ($2.63) to GBX 220 ($2.92). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 124 ($1.64) target price on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.86) target price on the stock.

CLS (LON:CLI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.85) price target on the stock.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.12) price target on the stock.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 4,100 ($54.37) target price on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,300 ($30.50) to GBX 2,400 ($31.83). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a £125 ($165.76) target price on the stock.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 184 ($2.44) price target on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 255 ($3.38) to GBX 283 ($3.75). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) had its target price raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 950 ($12.60) to GBX 1,150 ($15.25). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mitchells & Butlers Plc is engaged in restaurants & pubs business. The company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs. Its business segment consists of Retail Operating and Property business. Retail Operating business manages Group’s retail operating units. Property business holds the Group’s freehold and leasehold property. Mitchells & Butlers Plc is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mandiant Inc. is a cyber defense and response company. Mandiant Inc., formerly known as FireEye Inc., is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. By leveraging their proprietary expertise in nitric oxide (NO) donation and other technologies, they are developing an extensive portfolio of novel product candidates that target multiple ophthalmic conditions, including glaucoma. Their portfolio includes three programs in development including NCX 470 for intraocular pressure lowering, based on their proprietary NO-donating research platform and NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of the well-established molecule fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Their research activities are focused on novel future generation NO-donors including NO-donating phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors and NO-donating soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators (in partnership with Ironwood). “

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Norcros (LON:NXR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $244.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Origin Materials Inc. is a carbon negative materials company. It developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials Inc., formerly known as Artius Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in West Sacramento. “

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.63) target price on the stock.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 176 ($2.33) price target on the stock.

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 5 ($0.07) price target on the stock.

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on the stock.

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,300 ($17.24) to GBX 1,470 ($19.49). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 132 ($1.75) price target on the stock.

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 125 ($1.66) price target on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 1,385 ($18.37) price target on the stock.

Synectics (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 425 ($5.64) target price on the stock.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 375 ($4.97) price target on the stock.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.64) target price on the stock.

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 90 ($1.19) price target on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 195 ($2.59) target price on the stock.

The Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.58) price target on the stock.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price target lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 965 ($12.80) to GBX 920 ($12.20). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

