Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 8th (AYI, CS, CXB, ENB, MEQ, MIN, NTR, PPL, UN01, VOW3)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, December 8th:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $211.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Acuity Brands have outperformed its industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given the company’s consistent focus on cost-saving initiative and strategy to enhance its portfolio. Its leading market position, diversified portfolio of innovative lighting control solutions and energy-efficient luminaries, along with accretive buyouts are the driving factors. Notably, earnings estimate for 2021 have increased 6.9% over the past 90 days, depicting analysts' optimism over the company's prospects. Although its ability to successfully leverage fixed costs is commendable, rising costs and volatile business environment are causes of concerns.”

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Eight Capital. Eight Capital currently has a C$9.50 target price on the stock.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB)

had its target price trimmed by Pi Financial to C$2.50. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$53.00 price target on the stock.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its target price boosted by Acumen Capital to C$135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) had its target price cut by Pi Financial to C$1.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$85.00 price target on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €40.00 ($44.94) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €280.00 ($314.61) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zurn Water Solutions Corporation supplies range of advanced water system solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, procuring, manufacturing and marketing products which provide and improve water. Its brands include Zurn, World Dryer, Hadrian Inc and Just Manufacturing. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation, formerly known as Rexnord Corporation, is based in MILWAUKEE, United States. “

