Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Baytex Energy (BTE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Baytex Energy (TSE: BTE):

12/2/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.50 to C$4.75.

11/19/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.25.

11/8/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Baytex Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.50.

10/18/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$4.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.75.

TSE:BTE opened at C$3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.67 and a 1-year high of C$4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.83.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$488.74 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,605,039.08.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

