Resolute Forest Products Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,776 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 135% compared to the typical volume of 1,180 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC cut Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RFP stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. 40,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.99. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

