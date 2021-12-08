REV Group (REVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 15th. Analysts expect REV Group to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect REV Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REVG opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72. REV Group has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in REV Group by 150.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in REV Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in REV Group by 183.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 204,153 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

