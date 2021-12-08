Reviewing Grocery Outlet (GO) and Its Rivals

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ: GO) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Grocery Outlet to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Grocery Outlet and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 5 2 0 2.29 Grocery Outlet Competitors 1107 2623 2672 83 2.27

Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus price target of $30.71, indicating a potential upside of 11.32%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 21.81%. Given Grocery Outlet’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 2.58% 9.62% 3.63% Grocery Outlet Competitors 1.82% 22.10% 4.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grocery Outlet and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $3.13 billion $106.71 million 34.49 Grocery Outlet Competitors $23.00 billion $447.11 million 19.45

Grocery Outlet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet. Grocery Outlet is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grocery Outlet’s rivals have a beta of 0.38, indicating that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grocery Outlet rivals beat Grocery Outlet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

