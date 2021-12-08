Reviewing Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) & Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaixin Auto and Shift Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto $33.16 million 6.49 -$5.30 million N/A N/A Shift Technologies $195.72 million 1.85 -$59.15 million ($1.51) -2.95

Kaixin Auto has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shift Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Kaixin Auto has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kaixin Auto and Shift Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaixin Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A Shift Technologies 0 2 9 0 2.82

Shift Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.60, suggesting a potential upside of 183.15%. Given Shift Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than Kaixin Auto.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Kaixin Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Shift Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Kaixin Auto shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Shift Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kaixin Auto and Shift Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto N/A N/A N/A Shift Technologies -22.63% -79.86% -40.63%

Summary

Kaixin Auto beats Shift Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services. The company also provides value added products, such as vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waiver coverage, prepaid maintenance plans, and appearance protection plan. In addition, it is involved in the sale of used vehicles through wholesale auctions or directly to a wholesaler. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

