Reviewing Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Travel + Leisure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melco Resorts & Entertainment $1.73 billion 2.81 -$1.26 billion ($1.79) -5.68 Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.05 -$255.00 million $2.33 21.96

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than Melco Resorts & Entertainment. Melco Resorts & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travel + Leisure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melco Resorts & Entertainment -41.34% -53.40% -8.66% Travel + Leisure 7.01% -26.19% 3.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Travel + Leisure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melco Resorts & Entertainment 0 3 4 0 2.57 Travel + Leisure 0 1 6 0 2.86

Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $15.40, suggesting a potential upside of 51.43%. Travel + Leisure has a consensus target price of $73.29, suggesting a potential upside of 43.22%. Given Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Melco Resorts & Entertainment is more favorable than Travel + Leisure.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Melco Resorts & Entertainment on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. The company also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge. In addition, it operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort that comprises 280 gaming tables and 980 gaming machines in Cotai, Macau. Further, the company owns and operates 7 Mocha Clubs with 1,034 gaming machines, as well as Taipa Square casino in Taipa Island, Macau. Additionally, it operates and manages City of Dreams Manila, a casino, hotel, retail, and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The company was formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and changed its name to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited in April 2017. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of February 16, 2017, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. Travel + Leisure was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

