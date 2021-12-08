Reviewing Obsidian Energy (OBELF) and Its Peers

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS: OBELF) is one of 269 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Obsidian Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Obsidian Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million -$576.07 million 0.89 Obsidian Energy Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.33 million -3.56

Obsidian Energy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% Obsidian Energy Competitors -30.27% -49.55% 5.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Obsidian Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Obsidian Energy Competitors 2137 10702 15448 543 2.50

Obsidian Energy currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 101.07%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 18.57%. Given Obsidian Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Obsidian Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy’s competitors have a beta of 0.51, suggesting that their average share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

