Reviewing RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT)

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlueCity and RESAAS Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlueCity $158.06 million 0.40 -$34.00 million N/A N/A RESAAS Services $490,000.00 89.98 -$2.08 million ($0.05) -12.12

RESAAS Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlueCity.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BlueCity and RESAAS Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueCity 0 1 1 0 2.50 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlueCity presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 694.12%. Given BlueCity’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BlueCity is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Risk & Volatility

BlueCity has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.2% of BlueCity shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BlueCity and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueCity -21.04% -34.14% -26.69% RESAAS Services -406.80% -1,659.28% -407.45%

Summary

BlueCity beats RESAAS Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlueCity Company Profile

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

Resaas Services, Inc. is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages. The company was founded by Thomas Rossiter and Adrian Barrett on June 4, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

