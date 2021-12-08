Reviewing Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Soliton alerts:

Soliton has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaSpine has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Soliton and SeaSpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton N/A -71.85% -62.92% SeaSpine -25.18% -20.88% -16.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Soliton and SeaSpine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton 0 3 0 0 2.00 SeaSpine 0 0 5 0 3.00

Soliton currently has a consensus price target of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. SeaSpine has a consensus price target of $39.80, suggesting a potential upside of 186.54%. Given SeaSpine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Soliton.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Soliton and SeaSpine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton N/A N/A -$14.54 million ($1.01) -20.03 SeaSpine $154.35 million 3.28 -$43.18 million ($1.47) -9.45

Soliton has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaSpine. Soliton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaSpine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.1% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Soliton shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of SeaSpine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SeaSpine beats Soliton on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc. is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue. The firm is also in the pre-revenue stage with its first products being developed for the removal of tattoos and the reduction of cellulite. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp and Christopher Capelli on March 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip. The company was founded on February 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.