Reviewing UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for UpHealth and The Pennant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00 The Pennant Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

UpHealth presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 343.40%. The Pennant Group has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.65%. Given UpHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than The Pennant Group.

Profitability

This table compares UpHealth and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth N/A -15.34% -8.98% The Pennant Group 2.03% 12.90% 2.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of UpHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of UpHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UpHealth and The Pennant Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth N/A N/A -$4.13 million N/A N/A The Pennant Group $390.95 million 1.56 $15.74 million $0.29 73.76

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than UpHealth.

Volatility and Risk

UpHealth has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Pennant Group has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats UpHealth on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

