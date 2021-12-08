Reviewing UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

This table compares The Pennant Group and UpHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $390.95 million 1.56 $15.74 million $0.29 73.76 UpHealth N/A N/A -$4.13 million N/A N/A

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than UpHealth.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and UpHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 2.03% 12.90% 2.66% UpHealth N/A -15.34% -8.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Pennant Group and UpHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 UpHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00

The Pennant Group presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.65%. UpHealth has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 343.40%. Given UpHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than The Pennant Group.

Volatility and Risk

The Pennant Group has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of UpHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of UpHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats UpHealth on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.