Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 9,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 59,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

About Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF)

Revival Gold Inc engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.