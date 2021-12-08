Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Reaches $0.0457 on Top Exchanges

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $54.89 million and approximately $325,255.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00043717 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00225218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

RVP is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

