Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 79,620 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Michael Mente sold 45,187 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $3,647,494.64.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $7,097,039.88.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Mente sold 61,023 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,895,875.29.
- On Monday, November 8th, Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $3,816,778.29.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $3,749,529.03.
- On Monday, October 25th, Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,814,012.08.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,573,974.01.
- On Monday, October 11th, Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,760,740.01.
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $2,742,789.60.
- On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,509.46.
Shares of Revolve Group stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.45. 635,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,970. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.45. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $89.60.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.