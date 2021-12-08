Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 79,620 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Michael Mente sold 45,187 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $3,647,494.64.

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $7,097,039.88.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Mente sold 61,023 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,895,875.29.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $3,816,778.29.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $3,749,529.03.

On Monday, October 25th, Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,814,012.08.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,573,974.01.

On Monday, October 11th, Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,760,740.01.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $2,742,789.60.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,509.46.

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.45. 635,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,970. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.45. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

