Rewardiqa (REW) Price Hits $0.0172 on Exchanges

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 295.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $172,265.50 and approximately $246,071.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 265.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rewardiqa alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000523 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00098232 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rewardiqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rewardiqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.