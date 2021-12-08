Rewardiqa Trading Up 93.7% Over Last 7 Days (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 49.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $87,737.87 and $260,920.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 93.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000525 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00097068 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000087 BTC.

REW is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

