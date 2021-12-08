REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Insider Stuart A. Rose Sells 9,000 Shares

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $924,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:REX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.98. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,391. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.55. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in REX American Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in REX American Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in REX American Resources by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.