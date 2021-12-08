Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,280,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,825,328 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty comprises about 1.5% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. PGGM Investments owned approximately 3.83% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $299,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REXR opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 111.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

