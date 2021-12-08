Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RYTM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $494.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 124.1% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 143,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 79,733 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

