Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,181,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,905,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 612,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

