Richard Waldo Scott Sells 5,366 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE L traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.79. The company had a trading volume of 666,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,534. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Loews by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 577,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Loews by 32.4% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Loews by 3.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.