Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.07

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.07 and traded as high as C$43.31. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$43.06, with a volume of 74,377 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCH shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$48.00 target price (up from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$373.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.41, for a total transaction of C$125,902.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,192,013.25.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

