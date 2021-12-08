RichQUACK.com Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.12 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $137.41 million and $6.12 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00058582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.55 or 0.08731064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00061563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00080487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,380.25 or 1.00392054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002834 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

