RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Down 17.2% This Week

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $16.47 million and $513,649.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00044018 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.11 or 0.00220980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 310,742,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

