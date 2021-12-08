RioDeFi (RFUEL) Trading Down 18.8% This Week

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $14.27 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00044237 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.00221419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RFUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 293,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

